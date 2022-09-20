Watching the Deputy Commissioner discharge his duties

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 20, 2022 23:40 IST

Soujanya from St. Agnes College being felicitated by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A first year B.Com student from the city, who is aspiring to become an IAS officer, spent a day watching Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra discharge his duties on Tuesday.

J. Soujanya from St. Agnes College won the State-level essay writing competition organised by the Department of Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood for the World Youth Skills Day on July 15. She represented Dakshina Kannada.

As part of a programme to help hone skills, Principal Secretary of the department urged Soujanya to watch how Dr. Rajendra discharges his official duties on Tuesday.

Soujanya attended the proceedings of Dr. Rajendra held as part of the latter’s visit to Bantwal Tahsildar office. While hearing grievances of people, Dr. Rajendra resolved some of the issues on the spot at the Tahsildar office.

She then returned with Dr. Rajendra to Mangaluru and attended the latter’s court proceedings at 3 p.m. In the evening, Dr. Rajendra felicitated Soujanya.

Glad on getting an opportunity to spend a day at work with Dr. Rajendra, Soujanya said that she aspires to become an IAS officer. “I am impressed with your time management and the way you efficiently conducted the court proceedings. I liked the way you spoke with people,” she said, in appreciation of Dr. Rajendra.

