Warrant issued against Shivakumar

MANGALURU

14 September 2021 22:06 IST

A local magistrate court in Sullia has issued a warrant asking State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar to appear before it on September 29 to adduce evidence in a case registered in 2016.

In February 2016, Sai Giridhar Rai, former president of Bellare Merchants Association, had had a heated conversation with Mr. Shivakumar, who was then the Energy Minister, over poor electricity supply in the region. Mr. Rai also had a similar conversation with the local MESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE).

After a compliant by the AEE, Sullia Police entered the house of Mr. Rai by breaking open a portion of the tiled roof of his house and arrested him for offences punishable under Section 353 of Indian Penal Code. In the charge-sheet submitted to court, Mr. Shivakumar was mentioned as one of the prosecution witnesses.

On two earlier occasions, Mr. Shivakumar failed to appear before court to record his evidence. The court, hence, has issued the warrant asking the police to produce Mr. Shivakumar before it on September 29.