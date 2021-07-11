‘Vistadome coaches combine nature-religious tourism’

MANGALURU

11 July 2021

Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that with the introduction of Vistadome coaches on Mangaluru-Bengaluru-Mangaluru day trains, the Railways has made an attempt to promote nature tourism along with religious tourism.

Flagging off the maiden journey of Vistadome coaches on Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Weekly Special Express (Train No 06540) here, Mr. Kateel said that the Mangaluru-Bengaluru trains also touch Kukke Subrahmanya, the famous pilgrimage centre of the country, besides traversing the Western Ghats. Thus, passengers can enjoy both the facilities, he said.

Thanking the Railway Ministry for introducing Vistadome coaches on the trains, Mr. Kateel said that the gesture will go a long way in promoting tourism in the region that has rich natural resources. There are demands for the early departure of the Bengaluru day train from Mangaluru and a delayed start for the Mangaluru day trains from Yeshwantpur, he said and added that he will soon hold talks with officials concerned on the issue.

Mr. Kateel further said that the Railways has taken a big leap after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power in 2014 as adequate funds are being released to undertake various infrastructure projects as well as introducing new trains.

Cleanliness is being given the utmost priority on Railway premises by the Modi government as a result of which trains as well as Railway stations are looking sparklingly clean, the MP said.

Mangaluru Mayor Premananda Shetty, MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Southern Railway’s Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari and others were present.