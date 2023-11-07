Varahi water supply to Udupi will start in February: KUIDFC officials

November 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) officials have informed Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna that the Varahi drinking water supply to Udupi city will start by February 15.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by Mr. Suvarna at Udupi on Monday, at the City Municipal Council, the officials said the work was going on at a brisk pace.

The project that should have got completed last year was delayed because of the pandemic, the officials said, adding that shortage of workers for the pipe welding work too contributed to the delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resistance by owners of some private properties through which the line passes through too has contributed to the delay. Some owners were seeking compensation to provide passage, which KUIDFC is not authorised to pay. At some stretches, there were issues with the Forest Department, officials explained. However, all these issues would be sorted out in a fortnight and the project will be completed in time.

Mr. Suvarna said Udupi city might face drinking water scarcity by December itself owing to shortfall in the monsoon. Therefore, the project execution should be speeded up and completed at the earliest. Officials would be held responsible if there was any further delay, he cautioned.

Karnataka Slum Development Board officials informed the meeting that the ongoing work on the residential complex at Herga village near Udupi would be completed shortly and the dwelling units would be handed over to the beneficiaries on December 1.

Pending electricity connections to units would be provided in a fortnight and the keys would be handed over to them. Remaining basic infrastructure and road works would be taken up in the coming days.

Municipal Commissioner Rayappa and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.