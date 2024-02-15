U.S. Consulate organises educational fairs in Mangaluru and Manipal

February 15, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The United States government organised educational fairs in Manipal, Mangaluru, and Surathkal on February 14 and 15 to show students how to pursue their higher education dreams at many U.S. universities.

The U.S. Commercial Service of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration and the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai organised these fairs. The delegates of the U.S. Education Trade Mission met education institutions’ leadership to discuss possible partnerships, said a release.

The dedicated student fairs hosted at the Manipal Academy for Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, and at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, offered students the opportunity to interact with representatives from 18 U.S. Higher Education institutions and Education U.S.A. advisers from the U.S. Consulate General Chennai.

Carey Arun, a diplomat serving as the Counsellor for Commercial Affairs at U.S. Consulate General Chennai, stated the success of student fairs underscores how this region continues to promote academic excellence and international collaborations – empowering students to pursue educational opportunities worldwide.

The diplomat said, “The United States remains the most sought-after country for higher education globally, which is a reflection of the quality, diversity, and innovation of American higher education institutions. The diverse inclusive campuses enrich students experience, expand their world view and build life-long connections.”

She encouraged prospective students, parents, and educators in Karnataka to contact Education USA –mail to:Chennai@educationusa.org the official source on U.S. higher education – for accurate, comprehensive and current information on studying in the United States, the release said.

