Urban Development Minister asks MSCL to drop plans of developing Nayar Kudru island under Smart City Mission

November 24, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh on Friday asked Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) to drop its proposal of developing Nayar Kudru island under the Mangaluru Smart City Mission as he said it was not feasible and instead take up any other project.

Chairing a meeting convened to review urban development projects, at the Mangaluru City Corporation office, the Minister said that the Union government was unlikely to give coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance for the project.

K.S. Aruna Prabha, general manager (Technical), MSCL, told the meeting that the company had proposed to invest ₹49.5 crore to develop the island with an open-air theatre and sports area. The CRZ clearance both from the State and Union governments is awaited.

Responding to it, the Minister said he was sure that this project would not become a reality as the Union government may not approve it. Hence, the fund should be diverted to any other useful project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Promenade project

The Minister wondered why the MSCL should spend ₹70 crore for 2.1-km-long promenade development under the waterfront development project. It meant the company had planned to spend ₹35 crore to develop 1-km-long stretch. “Does this require such a huge amount?” the Minister said asking the MSCL to review the promenade development and present before him the details of the project and the costs involved. “This particular project needs scrutiny,” the Minister told the district in-charge secretary L.K. Atheeq who was present at the meeting.

Later, speaking to presspersons, the Minister clarified that he had not instructed to stop the ongoing project but he wanted to review why such a huge amount had been proposed to be spent to develop just a 2.1-km-long stretch.

As per the project proposal, it includes setting up a biodiversity park and creation of a bird-watching area near the Netravati railway bridge, building a pathway of 6-m width for a stretch of 2.1 km and laying a cycle track of 3-m width from the bridge to Bolar sea face. The other facilities to be created include establishing an outdoor gym, creating a cycle stand, and a buggy point for the introduction of buggies, setting up of play area for children, a pet park, and developing a park with seating arrangements and landscaping.

In addition, there will be a ghat to enable the visitors to touch the water. A boardwalk facility will be created inside the waters at the South Point. It will have a boatmaking experience yard. The entry and exit plaza will be built near the Netravati bridge. There will be decks, kiosks for shops, ticket counter, security, washrooms, and other public amenities. A sewage treatment plant will also be constructed. The treated water will be used for watering parks and gardens.

Urwa Market

The Minister asked Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand to send a proposal on the funds required to renovate the new Urwa Market building to make shopkeepers occupy the building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.