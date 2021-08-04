University getting ready to introduce online examinations

MANGALURU

04 August 2021 18:30 IST

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said on Wednesday that the university amid challenges is getting ready to introduce online examination system if the COVID-19 situation warranted it.

He told the Academic Council in its meeting that the university was forced to postpone its odd semester undergraduate and post-graduate examinations of the academic year 2020-21 following an instruction from the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. The post-graduate examinations were to commence on August 5, while the undergraduate examinations began on August 2.

“If there is no respite from COVID-19 and the attending restrictions, the university will explore conducting examinations online as it has happened in some States. A Pune-based agency has developed the required software,” he said.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the university is also preparing to introduce digital evaluation system and bids have been invited for the project.

He told the council that the university will introduce a common regulation to offer certificate and diploma courses in different disciplines. At present, there are independent regulations for each discipline and they are scattered.

Stating that the university had obtained B grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) during the second assessment cycle, he said that the university challenged the “data verification validation” process before the council but to no avail. Now, as per the procedure, it will opt for re-accreditation next year.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the New Education Policy will be introduced in the university from the academic year 2021-22 starting this October. It has also plans to offer an undergraduate course in forensic science.

Meanwhile, the council approved the curriculum of post-graduate diploma to be offered in Kodava dialect. Earlier, it had prepared the curricula of certificate and diploma courses to be offered in Kodava.

The council also approved regulations governing certificate and diploma programmes in Goods and Services Tax (GST).