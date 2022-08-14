Udupi MLA flags off car procession of Vailankanni statue at Kalmady

ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat flagged off a car procession of the Vailankanni statue from Aadi Udupi Junction to Kalmady Church in Udupi on Sunday as part of the proclamation and dedication of Our Lady of Vailankanni Centre at Stella Maris Church in Kalmady as Diocesan shrine on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Kalmady will be the third shrine of Udupi Diocese. He remembered his college days when he used to visit Stella Maris Church on the New Year eve to light a candle. Many non-Christian devotees visit the Kalmady Church to pray. Henceforth, the number of devotees visiting to the church will increase. As, the road leading to the church is narrow, the Maple Road will be widened into a four-lane highway.

The Parish priest of Stella Maris Church Baptist Menezes and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The church will celebrate its Golden Jubilee on Monday.