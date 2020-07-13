Mangaluru

Udupi dist. to decide today

Special Correspondent MANGALURU 13 July 2020 23:36 IST
Updated: 13 July 2020 23:36 IST

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha told reporters in Udupi on Monday that the district administration will take a call on imposing lockdown after holding a meeting with elected representatives there on Tuesday. He said that the meeting will decide whether lockdown should be imposed or the borders of the district should be sealed by relaxing lockdown conditions within the district.

