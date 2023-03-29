Udupi DC warns against violation of model code of conduct

March 29, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said on Wednesday that strict action will be taken against violators of the model code of conduct which is in force for the May 10 Assembly elections.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, he said that political parties and candidates in the fray will have to completely adhere to the code.

The Returning Officers who are in charge of the five Assembly constituencies in the district will work with video surveillance team, static surveillance team, flying squads to ensure free and fair election. People can call up a toll free helpline 1950 and 0820-2574991 for complaining regarding violation of model code of conduct

Rallies, marches, and other political events will be recorded on camera. No loudspeaker is allowed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. as people should not be disturbed. However use of loudspeakers in cultural events and rituals such as Yakshagana and ‘Bhoota Kola’ have been exempted, as they have gone deeper in the belief system in the region.

Mr. Rao said that the district has a total of 10,29,678 voters as on March 29. Those who were left out of the rolls, can get their names enrolled till the last date of filing of nomination papers by candidates (April 20, 2023).

There are 17,927 first-time youth voters in the district who are aged 18 to 19. There are 31,268 voters who are above the age of 80. For them booth-level officers (BLOs) will provide Form D (application for postal ballot facility) so that they can opt to vote from home through postal ballot facility.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay said that in addition to 17 check-posts set up across the district, more ‘surprise’ check-posts may be erected to ensure that no model code of conduct is violated.