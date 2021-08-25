Udupi CMC resolves to wind up beach panel

Members of City Municipal Council taking part in a meeting in Udupi on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

25 August 2021 23:27 IST

Members say CRZ rules are being flouted

Udupi City Municipal Council in its meeting on Wednesday resolved to recommend the Udupi Deputy Commissioner to wind up the Malpe Beach Development Committee.

The council took the decision after some members said that rules pertaining to the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) are being flouted in the guise of development of the beach. In addition, when the beach is under the jurisdiction of the city municipality, there is no need for a committee to oversee its development.

Leader of the Opposition in the council Ramesh Kanchan from the Congress, who raised the matter, said that a restaurant is being built on the beach by flouting rules which stipulate that there should be no new permanent structure.

Advertising

Advertising

Supporting Mr. Kanchan, a ruling BJP member Yogesh Saliyan said that a permanent structure of the restaurant building is being built on the beach, though licence has been granted for a temporary structure.

As many as 16 persons have lost their lives on the beach, by getting into the sea water, in the last five years. The committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, has not taken any steps to prevent such deaths, Mr. Saliyan said.

Many members demanded that when there is a city municipality to look after the beach, there is no need for a committee to oversee its development.

Commissioner of the municipality Udaya Shetty said that if the structure is being built permanently, action will be taken against the builder.

Following demands made by members, municipal president Sumithra R. Nayak said that the resolution will be sent to the Deputy Commissioner.

Some members pointed out that the LED street lights installed in the city have been stolen in some places. Responding to this, Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat suggested that the members file complaints with the police.