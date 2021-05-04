Two statements give differing versions of status of oxygen supply in district

MANGALURU

Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary says he chaired a meeting with officials

Confusing statements emerged from government authorities on the status of medical oxygen supply to hospitals in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. The statements lacked clarity.

The statement forwarded by the Department of Information which did not quote any authority as saying said that there is disruption in the supply of enough oxygen cylinders to hospitals.

It is because there is delay in the supply of liquid oxygen from Inox Air Products Private Ltd., Palakkad, Kerala, to the three oxygen refilling units in the district.

At the same time, the statement said that there is no disruption in oxygen supply to patients in hospitals.

When contacted, an official of the department told The Hindu that the statement has been sent by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner.

The other statement issued by in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Muzrai, Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that he chaired an emergency meeting on the status of oxygen supply with Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Y. Bharat Shetty and D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Mayor Premananda Shetty and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Quoting the Deputy Commissioner as saying, the Minister said that the district received 25 tonnes of oxygen supply from Ballari and Palakkad (Kerala) and there is no shortage in supply.

The State (Kerala) has been requested to take steps not to delay supply of an average six tonnes of oxygen from Palakkad.

At present, 430 patients in the district have availed of treatment with oxygen support and of these, more than 200 patients are in ICU and on ventilators. Immediate steps are being taken to add more beds with oxygen at the Government Wenlock Hospital.

The Minister and the MP instructed the officials, including District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishor Kumar and Medical Superintendent of Wenlock Hospital Sadashiva Shanubhog, to be prepared to face any difficult situation, the release said.

People need not be apprehensive, the Minister said.