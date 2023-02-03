Two shocking murders on streets of Mangaluru and Moodbidri in broad daylight

February 03, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru city and Moodbidri town witnessed one each gruesome murder on Friday, February 3, when an unidentified miscreant stabbed a jewellery shop worker to death and a tipper truck driver mowed down an elderly man under the wheels of his vehicle, respectively.

Raghava Acharya, 54, working in a jewelry shop on Balmatta Road in the heart of the city was stabbed to death by an unidentified miscreant in the afternoon. Shop owner Keshava Acharya, who had gone for lunch, heard Raghava Acharya screaming that he was being stabbed, upon approaching his shop at around 3.40 p.m.

The miscreant, wearing a helmet and face mask, fled from the spot as Keshava Acharya arrived at the shop. Though Raghava Acharya was shifted immediately to the nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. Pending filing of a formal complaint, the owner said his employee might have been attacked with the intention of robbery as a few jewellery put on display were missing.

City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot along with other officials said, the murder could have been committed with intention of robbery as mentioned by the shop owner. Police would launch investigation immediately, he said.

Having worked at many jewellery shops, Attvara resident Raghava Acharya had recently joined the unit of Keshava Acharya.

Murder for frivolous reason

Fayaz, 61, a resident of Kotebagilu in Moodbidri was allegedly mowed down by Haris, a tipper truck driver, when the victim told the accused not to drive rashly generating dust near Kotebagilu Masjid.

According to reports, Fayaz was on his way to the Masjid to offer Friday prayers when Haris drove the tipper fast, creating dust clouds. The victim reportedly told the driver not to do so. While returning from the Masjid too, both had a similar encounter at which point of time Fayza climbed the steps of the truck cabin as an argument broke out between the two.

Haris reportedly assaulted Fayaz with an iron rod on his head and drove the vehicle on the victim after he fell down from the step due to the impact of the assault. Fayaz died on the way to the hospital

Moodbidri police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.