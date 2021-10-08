Two oxygen generation plants commissioned at Wenlock

The 1,000 litres per minute capacity oxygen generation plant that was formally commissioned at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on Thursday.

MANGALURU

08 October 2021 01:07 IST

One of them with 1,000 LPM capacity has been set up under PM-CARES Fund

Two oxygen generation plants were formally commissioned at the Government Wenlock Hospital here on Thursday.

Of the two, one, with 1,000 LPM (litres per minute) capacity, has come up behind the old building of the hospital. It has been set up using PM-CARE funds. While machinery was provided by Defence Research and Development Organisation, the National Highways Authority of India built the structure. The pipeline works were taken up by the hospital.

The second plant with 930 LPM capacity has been set up near the new super-speciality block of the hospital. MRPL granted funds for this plant.

Machinery for the third plant with 500 LPM capacity, which is coming up on the hospital premises, is expected to arrive in the next few days and the plant is likely to be commissioned later.

Of the 16 oxygen generation plants proposed in Dakshina Kannada, 11 have been commissioned so far. They are 500 LPM capacity plants one at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital in the city and the other at the Bantwal Taluk Hospital; 450 LPM capacity plant in the Puttur Taluk Hospital; 390 LPM plant in the Belthangady Taluk Hospital; 81 LPM capacity plants in the Community Health Centres (CHC) in Kadaba, Vitla, Uppinangady and ESI Hospital in Mangaluru; and a 50 LPM plant in CHC Vamadapadavu.

Installation of 500 LPM capacity plant is in progress at the CHC Ullal, while civil and electrical works are being taken up to install two 250 LPM capacity plants, one each in the Sullia Taluk Hospital and the CHC in Moodbidri.

Posting of a technician is awaited to operate the 81 LPM capacity plant at CHC in Vamadapadavu.

“With these oxygen generation plants, we now are oxygen surplus district and are in a good position to meet exigencies from another wave of the pandemic, if any. The oxygen from these plants will be used in wards, while oxygen for the intensive care units will be met by liquid oxygen plants and oxygen cylinders,” Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told reporters.

Apart from the district hospital, facilities at other government health facilities have been improved. Private hospitals have set up their own oxygen generation units.

An average of 9,000 RT-PCR tests are being carried out in the district daily.

The district administration continues to excel in vaccinating people and vaccination centres are being opened at Mangaladevi, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, Kudroli Gokarnanatha and other temples that people visit during the Dasara celebrations, Dr. Rajendra said.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel launched the two plants at the Wenlock Hospital. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and Hospital Superintendent Sadashiva were present.