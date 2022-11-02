Two cyclists complete 3,500-km expedition creating awareness on organ donation

ADVERTISEMENT

The word “Kudla” (referred to Mangaluru) attracted many in North India and it helped in a way, spread the message on organ donation and environment protection, said Jagadeesh Kulal and Shrinidhi Shetty, two avid cyclists from Dakshina Kannada who returned a few days ago from a 3,500-km cycling expedition.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mr. Shetty from Pakshikere and 25-year-old Kulal from Belthangady were part of Saarthakam cycling expedition from Belthangady to Gulmarg in Jammu-Kashmir from October 1 to October 28. The Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL), in association with Jeevasarthakathe, a wing of the State government dealing with organ donation, and other social organisations organised the expedition.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Shetty and Mr. Kulal said that they were planning for a long expedition for the past four years. “We came in touch with CIL, which broached the idea of using the expedition to spread awareness about organ donation and environment protection,” Mr. Kulal said.

Working as production officers with Asian Paints in Mysuru, the two have been on long rides during weekends. As part of preparation for the 3,500-km ride, Mr. Kulal said, they did a 500-km ride in the high altitude region of Himalayas for 14 days last year. Four months ago, they rode for three days between Mysuru and Malpe by carrying tent and other luggage.

Starting on October 1 from Belthangady, they passed through Hubballi, Belagavi to enter Maharashtra. “We had to pass through heavy rain that led to the tyres turning flat often there,” Mr. Shetty said. They also braved riding in the hot Sun in Gujarat, followed by a ride through scenic places in Rajasthan. They wound up the expedition at Gulmarg on October 28 after displaying the Tulunadu Flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.

Riding an average 150 km a day between 4 a.m. and noon and spreading awareness, they also held meet-ups with people in the evenings for the purpose.

CIL Executive Director Sachita Nandagopal said that the centre has planned to hold more such expeditions for students and youth.