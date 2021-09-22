Two competitions to mark Beary Day

MANGALURU

22 September 2021 00:47 IST

One of them is for students in classes up to PU

Akhila Bharata Beary Parishat, Mangaluru, will conduct two competitions for Beary Day to be observed on October 3.

An essay competition for students up to pre-university will be conducted on the topic, “History and importance of Beary language”.

Another essay competition for degree students and people in general will be conducted on the topic “Merits and demerits of new National Education Policy – 2020”. In addition, a Beary adage competition will be conducted for people in general. The participants will have to collect at least 50 Beary adages and send them to the parishat.

The essays and adages should reach the parishat on or before October 1 either by post or by sending it through WhatsApp number 9743700920/9008503993. They should be sent to its office at Capital Avenue, ground floor, near State Bank of India main office.

Each competition category will have three cash prizes in the order of ₹2,000, ₹1,000 and ₹500, respectively.