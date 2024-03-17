Trust keen on maintaining the rejuvenated Gujjarkere Lake for its comprehensive good

March 17, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Jeppu-based Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust, through the managing committee of Halekote Sri Mariyamma Temple, has urged the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to handover maintenance of the historic Gujjarkere to it so that the iconic lake in South Mangaluru continues to sport enchanting look.

Trust Vice President K. Praveen revealed this while addressing volunteers, from the Trust as well as the Gujjarkere neighbourhood, who participated in a cleanliness drive of the Lake here on Sunday, March 17.Mr. Praveen said the lake that was recently rejuvenated by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., has become a centre of attraction attracting hundreds of footfalls. At the same time, the development has brought in the related woes, including random parking of vehicles, people indulging in indecent behaviour during nights etc.

The Trust, Mr. Praveen said, has good number of volunteers as well as was in a position to post paid guards, to look after the overall maintenance of the Lake. Since Gujjarkere is connected to the Mariyamma Temple historically, the Trust desires to work through the Temple managing committee, he said. The presence of volunteers in the surroundings of the Lake was bound to discourage indecent activities, he felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Secretary Umanath Kotekar said the Trust aims to address traffic and other issues in three wards, Jeppu, Bolara and Hoige Bazar. It has also made representations to the Mangaluru City Police in this regard. Volunteers would manage traffic, particularly, in front of Mangaladevi Temple and other areas that witness frequent traffic congestion. Maintaining cleanliness in the locality was another priority of the Trust, he added.

During the Sunday’s cleanliness drive, over 40 volunteers cleaned the surroundings of Gujjarkere. Removal of weeds, shrubs, plastic waste dumped by visitors, removing plastic and other waste from the lake water, cleaning its flight of steps etc., formed the part of the drive. Volunteers felt the need for undertaking similar drives at regular intervals.

Area councillor P.S. Bhanumathi and residents participated in the cleanliness drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT