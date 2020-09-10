Trains continue to remain cancelled,diverted on Konkan network

10 September 2020 19:50 IST

With track restoration works between Pernem and Madure railway stations on Konkan Railway network still going on, the Railways has continued to keep two pairs of special trains cancelled. Another two pairs of trains operating via Mangaluru will continue to run on diverted routes till September 15.

Train No 06346/06345 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Special Netravathi Express and Train Nos 02342/02341 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Rajdhani Superfast Tri Weekly Special Express will remain cancelled during the period.

Train Nos 02617/02618 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Superfast Special Mangala Express (daily) will continue to operate on the diverted route via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj and Pune-Panvel-Kalyan during the period.

Train Nos 02284/02283 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Weekly Special Express will continue to operate on the diverted route via Pune-Guntakal and Jolarpettai, according to a release from the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway.