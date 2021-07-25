Train traffic on KR network restored

Mangaluru

Mangaluru to Mumbai service to resume from today

Train traffic on the Mangaluru-Mumbai line via Konkan Railway network was restored early on Saturday. The Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction service which was earlier cancelled between Saturday and July 27 will now operate from Sunday onwards.

A communique from Konkan Railway Corporation here said the track-fit certificate for the affected stretch between Kamthe and Chiplun stations in Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra was given at 3.45 a.m. Normal traffic was restored thereafter, it said.

Normal services were affected on the Mumbai line since Friday morning as the Vashishti was flowing above the danger mark on the railway bridge between Kamthe and Chiplun following heavy rains.

Later, the entire Chiplun town was submerged in the flood waters on Saturday. After the floods receded, KRCL authorities restored stretches of the affected track to facilitate restoration of services.

Several trains between Mangaluru-Mumbai and Kerala-Mumbai and further north were either cancelled or diverted on alternative routes since Friday following the disruption of traffic.

Train No. 01133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction daily special express that was cancelled till July 27 is now restored with effect from Sunday while its pairing train, 01134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT express special that was cancelled till July 28 is now restored with effect from Monday.

However, several trains that had to start journeys on Saturday are cancelled. They include, Train No. 02618 H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. Mangala Daily Special; Train No. 06337 Okha - Ernakulam Bi-Weekly Special; Train No. 06345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Daily Special; Train No. 09578 Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Bi-Weekly Special; Train No. 04559 Kochuveli - Chandigarh Bi-Weekly Special and Train No. 06337 Okha - Ernakulam Bi-Weekly Special.

Also, Train No. 02197 Coimbatore - Jabalpur Weekly Special of July 26; Train No. 06098 Yog Nagari Rishikesh - Kochuveli Weekly Special of July 26; Train No. 06084 H. Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly special of July 26; Train No. 02432 H. Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani tri-weekly special of July 27 and Train No. 04560 Chandigarh - Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Special of July 28 are also cancelled.