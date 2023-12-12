December 12, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

South Western Railway will cancel almost all trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, among other trains, on different dates from December 14 to December 22 to undertake yard remodeling at Hassan Junction Railway Station in Hassan.

A notification from the Principal Chief Operations Manager, SWR, on December 11 stated that the Railway Ministry has approved taking up pre-non-interlocking for five days from December 14 to December 18, and non-interlocking for four days from December 19 to December 22, at Hassan yard for remodelling.

Upgradation of interlocking from Standard 1 to 3 enables the SWR to simultaneously receive and dispatch trains in all four directions — Arsikere, Nelamangala (Bengaluru), Mysuru and Mangaluru.

Line block, and signal and telecommunication block would be in effect from 2 pm to 6 pm, and from 6 pm to 8 pm from December 14 to 18. None of the rail lines in Hassan would be available for train operations during this period.

Traffic block would be in effect from 8 am to 2 pm from December 19 to December 22 for engineering work. No train will be operated during this period.

Trains cancelled

The Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express overnight services are among the trains cancelled.

Train No. 16511 Bengaluru-Kannur and Train No. 16595 Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express are cancelled from December 16 to December 20. Their pairing services — Train Nos. 16512 and 16596 — are cancelled from December 17 to December 21.

Train No. 16575 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express is cancelled on December 14, 17, 19 and 21. The pairing train (16576) is cancelled on December 15, 18, 20 and 22.

Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar tri-weekly Express is cancelled on December 13, 15, 18, 20 and 22. Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yesvantpur tri-weekly is cancelled on December 14, 16, 19, 21 and 23.

Train No. 16539/16540 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction weekly Express is cancelled on December 16 and 17, respectively.

Only available train service from Bengaluru to coastal Karnataka

Train No. 16585/16586 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal-Bengaluru-Murdeshwar will be the only train connecting the State capital to the coast, but it will not be operated via the Mysuru region during this period.

The trains will operate via Yesvantpur bypass, Nelamangala, Shravanabelagola and Hassan, skipping Bengaluru City, Mandya and Mysuru from December 14 to December 16.

From December 17 to December 22, these trains will operate via Yesvantpur bypass, Tumakuru, Arsikere and Hassan, skipping the Mysuru route.

