Traffic signals to be installed at 15 junctions in Udupi city

Vehicle density has increased in Udupi city leading to regular traffic snarls, especially at Kalsanka Junction where five roads meet.

UDUPI

06 March 2020 23:45 IST

They will be accompanied by smart traffic management system

In order facilitate smooth movement of vehicles, traffic signals will be installed at 15 junctions in Udupi city.

They will be established at Kalsanka Junction, Old Diana Circle, Triveni Junction, Jodu Katte Junction, Bannanje Junction, MGM Junction, Shiribeedu Junction, Karavali Junction, Balaipade Junction, Ambalpady Junction, Ambagilu Junction, Santhekatte Junction, Syndicate Junction, Tiger Circle Junction, and MIT Junction.

Though traffic signal lights were installed here about two decades back, after some time, there was a problem with maintenance and they stopped functioning.

The vehicle density, especially the number of two-wheelers and cars, has increased in the city, leading to regular traffic snarls. This is especially visible at Kalsanka Junction where five roads meet. The junction is located on the busy Udupi–Manipal road. The five roads include those towards Udupi, Manipal, Ambagilu, Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple – Rajangana Parking Space, and Badagupete.

“The installation of traffic signal will reduce congestion at important junctions and also reduce road accidents. The first traffic signal light would be installed at Kalsanka Junction in about a month,” Additional Superintendent of Police Kumara Chandra told The Hindu.

“Kalsanka Junction is important because a lot of vehicles, not just cars but also buses from different places, carry a lot of devotees visiting Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple,” he said.

The installation of these traffic signal lights would be done by the Udupi municipality. Anand Kallolikar, Municipal Commissioner, said that the tenders for the installation of signal lights had been sent to the district administration for its approval. “Once it is approved, the work order be issued and installation work of signal lights would begin in a month,” he said.

Meanwhile, G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said that the traffic signal lights would be accompanied with smart traffic management system, which would give cues to vehicle owners on traffic at other points. “The first demo will be at Kalsanka Junction and then it would be installed at other 14 junctions,” he said.