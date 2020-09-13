Three teachers felicitated for theircontribution to nation building

The 15 teachers, all alumni of Nittur High School in Udupi, with the Suvarna Shikshak Puraskar on Sunday.

MANGALURU

13 September 2020 22:12 IST

Nittur High School in Udupi, which is observing its golden jubilee, also fetes 15

Rotary Club of Mangalore recently facilitated three eminent teachers for their contribution to nation building on the occasion of Teachers Day.

A release from the club here said that C.N. Shankar Rao, who started service as a lecturer in the Government PU College and later moved to Canara PU College, was presented the Excellence Award 2020 by R.L. Kamath. Prof. Rao has also been a popular writer and has authored 115 books in Sociology.

Anita M.G. Gomes, who began her career as a teacher at St. Agnes English Primary School and later joined St. Mary’s High School, Falnir, was presented the Excellence Award by Vidyadhar Shetty.

Shekhar Kadthala was presented the Excellence Award by Radhakrishna and Oswald D’Silva. He has served in the field of Yoga and Physical Education for the last 22 years and is now working as Physical Education and Yoga Teacher in Government HPS, Vamanjoor.

Club president Archibald Menezes, president-elect Sudhir Jalan and others were present.

15 feted

Meanwhile, in Udupi, Nittur High School, which is observing its golden jubilee, felicitated 15 teachers who are alumni of the school with Suvarna Shikshak Puraskar on Sunday.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat felicitated the teachers. Nagarjuna Poojary, an alumnus of the school and who as COVID warrior helped in the cremation of 124 bodies, was also honoured on the occasion with ₹ 10,000 in cash. Greeshma, a student of the school, who stood first in this year’s SSLC examination, was felicitated and also presented with ₹ 5,000 in cash.

A retired principal of MGM College, Udupi, M.L. Samaga, who spoke on the occasion, recalled his student days in the school. Headmaster of the school Murali Kadekar spoke.