Three-day Kannada Vijnana Sammelana from Sept. 15

MANGALURU

20 August 2021 23:10 IST

Deliberations to be held under 12 sections at event to he held on Mangalore University campus

The 16th Kannada Vijnana Sammelana (Karnataka Science Congress) will be held on Mangalore University campus at Mangalagangotri for three days from September 15, according to Ganesh Karnik, president, Swadeshi Vijnana Andolana – Karnataka (SVA-K) and former MLC.

He told presspersons here on Friday that the option of organising the event both on online and offline modes had been kept open. Presently, it has been decided to organise it offline. If there are any more restrictions due to spurt in COVID-19 cases, the organisers would switch over to the online mode.

Mr. Karnik said the main motto of SVA-K in organising the science congress was to have the essence of science and spirituality going hand in hand. Its prime activity was to promote and propagate Vijnana Kannada to foster both Vijnana and Kannada language. The event would be organised in association with the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, the university, the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology, and the Department of Kannada and Culture.

The deliberations will be held under 12 sections. They include Ashtadhyai, Linguistic Sciences and Humanities; Ashtanga Yoga, Psychospiritual and Philosophical Sciences; Natyasastra, Sociocultural Sciences, Arts and Music; Economics, Sociology, Political Sciences and Management Sciences; Health, Modern Medicine Sciences, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Indian System of Medicine; and Agricultural, Sericulture, Horticultural, Forestry, Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences.

The other sections are Earth Sciences, Environmental Science, Ecology and Cosmology; Chemical, Biological and Materials Sciences; Physical, Mathematical and Astro-Physical Sciences; Civil, Mechanical, Aerospace and Transportation Sciences; Electronics, Electrical, Energy and Communication Sciences and Brihadsahitha, IT, BT, NT and FT, and Frontier Sciences.

He said that undergraduate and postgraduate students, NRI Kannadigas, scientists, all academic faculties and research scholars can participate in the congress. Only registered delegates will be allowed to present papers. The abstract of the paper not excluding one page should be sent both in Kannada and English by e-mail to kvs@svakarnataka.com and svak@svakarnataka.com by August 30. The full text of the paper in Kannada should be sent before August 30. The deadline for registration will also be by this month-end. The best papers in each theme by women scientists, young scientists (below 45 years), and students will be considered for prizes only if the full text of paper has been submitted on time.

Three awards will be presented on the occasion. They are Visvesvaraya Vijnana Puraskara, Bhimsen Joshi Samskritika Vijnana Puraskara, and CNR Rao Vijnana Puraskara. There will be a registration fee. For details, log on to www.svak.org.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya also spoke.