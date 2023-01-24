ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day Bible exhibition from Thursday at St. Anthony Ashram

January 24, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Various Christian organisations have organised a three-day Bible exhibition from January 26 to January 28 at St. Anthony Ashram, Jeppu.

The Commissions for Bible, Proclamation, Social Communication and Small Christian Community of the Diocese of Mangalore along with St Anthony Ashram, St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu and Valencia parishes have jointly organised the exhibition on the occasion of “Bible Sunday” that was celebrated on the third Sunday of the Liturgical calendar on January 22, 2023, said a release.

J.B. Crasta, Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions and the convener of the exhibition, said, “The Bible is the best selling book of all time, having sold around 5 billion copies to date. It is also the most translated book in the human history.”

He further said the exhibition intends to draw more people to experience a faith journey while going through a public reading of the scriptures, biblical art, painting, video presentation, quiz, songs, skits and dances. It was being organised at the ashram as St. Anthony of Padua was an ardent preacher of the “Word of God.”

William Barboza, Bible (NT), translator from English to Konkani, will inaugurate the exhibition on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the ashram. It will be open for the public on all the three days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a biblical cultural programme every evening from 4.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The concluding ceremony of the same is scheduled on January 28 at 6 p.m.

