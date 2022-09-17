Teen from Kolkata on a cycle expedition reaches Udupi

KARNATAKA , MANGALURU : 17/09/2022 : Sahil Jha, 17, who is on a cycle expedition from Kolkata reached Udupi on September 17, 2022. PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sahil Jha, a 17-year-old from Kolkata who is on a countrywide cycle expedition from May 1 to cover 25,000 km in 18 months, reached Udupi on Saturday afternoon.

His mission is to create awareness on soil protection by speaking to a cross-section of people in society.

On Saturday, he interacted with the students of Anandathirtha Pre-University College, Pajaka, Kunjarugiri and shared his ideas.

Mr. Jha said: ‘‘Creating awareness on the importance of soil is the need of the hour.”

Policies of the government should be in tune with the factors that favours nurturing the soil organically by dropping usage of chemical fertilizers gradually. ‘‘Natural vegetations, local crop patterns, forestry will have to be safeguarded first. Farmers should be given incentive to opt for organic farming on a big scale,” he said.

Mr. Jha who has cleared his Class X said said that he is continuing his education through distance education mode. He rode for about eight hours a day. So far he has covered about 4,500 km and visited more than 120 educational institutions.

Asked what made him opt for bicycle and not any other mode, Mr. Jha said that since he is underaged he cannot ride a motor bike.