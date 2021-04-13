TAPMI successfully completes placements

MANGALURU

13 April 2021 00:20 IST

TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, has successfully completed placements for its PGDM-General, batch of 2019-21, with an average salary of ₹11.1 lakh.

This year, the highest package was 25 lakh per annum. TAPMI has achieved an almost 2.7 times increase in the post-programme salary in comparison to the pre-programme salary, said a release.

This year, 338 students were eligible for placements, of which six opted out for an endeavour on their own. A total of 332 students were placed across 139 companies with 65 getting pre-placement offers through summer internships with an average package of ₹12.6 lakh. Of these, 62 students accepted the offer.

The release said that banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector was the largest recruiter (36%) followed by IT, analytics and e-commerce (33%) and Consulting (21%).

TAPMI Director Madhu Veeraraghavan said, “TAPMI’s strong placement is an outcome of our industry-relevant curriculum that focuses on imparting skills and competencies to contend with challenges and opportunities in today’s complex environment. The performance of our students have been extraordinary given the challenges thrown at them by the pandemic. We are incredibly proud of them.”

TAPMI has also successfully placed 100% students in its specialist PGDM-Banking and Financial Services (PGDM-BKFS) and PGDM-Marketing Program. The average salary of the PGDM-BKFS program was ₹10.3 lakh. The average salary of the PGDM-Marketing was ₹10 lakh. Placements for the specialist PGDM-HR were on track with 80% of the batch already placed, the release added.