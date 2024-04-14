ADVERTISEMENT

Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan volunteers clean Kottara Chowki, Kottara areas

April 14, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers busy in cleaning at Kottara in Mangaluru on Sunday April 14, 2024 as part of the 7th Month’s Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan of Ramakrishna Mission. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Volunteers of Ramakrishna Mission’s Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan 2 cleaned Kottara and Kottara Chowki areas on Sunday.

They cleaned the Miyawaki forest area of the city which was dedicated in 2019 in front of the premises of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Office. All the dry leaves were collected for natural manure while plastic and other trash were disposed of. Empty liquor bottles, used clothes, trash and plastic waste behind Miyawaki forest were collected. Volunteers cleaned the forest walls and watered the plants.

In 2019, during the first phase of Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan, the whole area below the Kottara Chowki Flyover was cleaned and about 30,000 sq.ft. of the wall was painted with drawings creating awareness on cleanliness. These paintings have faded with time and will be repainted by the volunteers in the next month.

Volunteers busy in cleaning at Kottara in Mangaluru on Sunday April 14, 2024 as part of the 7th Month's Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan of Ramakrishna Mission.

Vikram Shetty and his team of artists from Aditattwa Arts will paint the pillars and walls of the flyover and the same will be dedicated after its completion, a release from Ramakrishna Mutt said.

The cleaning, seventh in the series of the second phase of the abhiyan, was done from 7.30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Swami Jitakamananda, president of the mutt, B.H.V. Prasad, Executive Director of MRPL and Kiran Kodical, a councilor of Mangalore City Corporation, flagged off the cleaning.

