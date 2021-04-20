‘Submit building licence applications online’

MANGALURU

20 April 2021 20:26 IST

Those applying for building licence from Mangaluru City Corporation will have to submit applications online from Wednesday, according to the Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar.

The civic body will not receive applications physically from Wednesday, he said in a release.

Online applications will have to be submitted using NIRMAN-2 link. If people are not able to apply through NIRMAN-2, their applications can be filed using NIRMAN-1 link.

The applicants and registered engineers, architects and supervisors will have to take note of this, the release added.