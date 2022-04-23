Some trains augmented with one sleeper class coach

April 23, 2022 00:10 IST

The Railways has decided to augment several trains with one additional sleeper class coach on temporary basis to clear extra rush with immediate effect and till May 31, said a release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division.

The trains are: Train Nos. 16603/604 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Central Maveli Express; Train Nos. 12602/601 Mangaluru Central- Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Mail; Train Nos. 22637/638 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central- Chennai Central West Coast Express.

Train Nos. 16630/16629 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Malabar Express; Train Nos.16159/160 Chennai Egmore - Mangaluru Central-Chennai Egmore Express and Train Nos. 16347/348 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central -Thiruvananthapuram Central Express.

Rescheduled

Train No. 16630 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express, scheduled to leave Mangaluru at 6.15 pm, would leave at 7.25 pm on Saturday due to track maintenance work at Ernakulam Town Yard, said another release.