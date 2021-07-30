Siddaramaiah has become irrelevant in Congress, says Ganesh Karnik

MANGALURU

The BJP said here on Friday that the Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has become irrelevant in his own party.

Addressing presspersons, chief spokesperson of the State unit of the BJP Ganesh Karnik said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had been kept out of the discussions in the regional level meeting of the Congress led by in-charge of party affairs in the State Randeep Singh Surjewala in Tumakuru recently. It indicated that he has become irrelevant and there is insecurity in him. Mr. Siddaramaiah is depressed. Hence, the Leader of Opposition is making some silly statements now.

Mr. Karnik said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has detached himself from the AHINDA movement as he could not achieve his “selfish politics” by being there.

Asked about the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa stating that he would tour the State after August 15, Mr. Karnik said that it should be to build the party and prepare it to face the coming elections to the taluk and zilla panchayats and the Assembly.

To another question on whether Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would accommodate the “migrants” in his Cabinet, the BJP spokesperson said that he hoped that he would do it.

“There is no question of calling anybody as migrants. All have won elections from the party and on the party symbol,” Mr. Karnik said.