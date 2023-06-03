Shobha to moot proposal to merge Konkan Railway with Indian Railways

June 03, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Saturday, June 3, that she will make a proposal to the Union government to merge Konkan Railway with the Indian Railways.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje said that railway sector in coastal Karnataka has not developed on expected lines as Konkan Railway being a separate corporation has not been able to upgrade railway infrastructure. ‘‘The Konkan Railway track has not been doubled. Hence there is a need to merge Konkan Railway with Indian Railways by making it a part of South Western Railway,” she said.

The minister said that the demand to operate more trains on Konkan route (Kerala to Mumbai via Karnataka and Goa) is not being realised due to the single track in Karnataka.

Konkan Railway Corporation is not coming forward to upgrade the infrastructure citing financial constraints, Ms. Karandlaje said, adding that she brought this issue to the notice of the Union Railway Minister. If the railway sector is growing in other parts of the country, the Konkan route lacks double track, she said, adding that separate tracks for commercial trains and passenger trains are being laid in some parts of the country.

Referring to the train accident in Odisha, she said that the Union government has initiated an investigation into it.

On the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi, Ms. Karandlaje said protests in India gets International backing. “I had mentioned this during the election. People like George Soros do everything possible to destabilise India. Those who hold protests in India are getting funds. We know who are all working behind George Soros. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been looking into the issue,” she said.

