Shivaram Karanth Award for Sandhya Pai

10 October 2021 18:50 IST

Though his articles in periodicals, Jnanpith award winner late Kota Shivaram Karanth espoused values required for children and youth to succeed in life, said Managing Editor of Kannada weekly magazine, Taranga, Sandhya Pai here on Sunday.

Speaking after receiving the Shivaram Karanth Award on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late writer, Ms. Pai said that Taranga was the only Kannada magazine in which the legendary writer answered simple queries of children on science.

“For three years he answered queries of children on science topics through the magazine, which saw him transform into Karanathajja,” Ms. Pai said and added that his articles went beyond the curriculum framework to espouse the essence of life to children and youth. “The long association the magazine had with Karanthajja makes this award special to me,” she said.

The Shivaram Karanth award has been instituted by the Kalkura Foundation headed by the former Dakshina Kannada Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura.

Mayor Premanand Shetty, Member of Legislative Assembly D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yedapadithaya and Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha participated in the function.