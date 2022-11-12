Seer urges devotees to follow the path of Lord Rama

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 12, 2022 22:29 IST

Sri Samsthana Gokarna Sri Ramachandrapura Mutt Seer Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swami on Saturday urged devotees to follow the path of Sri Rama when they were prepared to dedicate a Mutt to Lord Rama.

Sri Raghaveshwara was speaking after watching the construction of the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Ramachandra Devaru in stone masonry at the Mani Mutt and releasing the invitation for its Brahma Kalasha scheduled from January 23 to 25, 2023 at Mani Mutt near here. The seer said one has to protect one’s identity, culture, language and country.

The stone masonry sanctum sanctorum was a great work and all those involved in the construction should attend the Brahma Kalasha to make their life meaningful. The power of the almighty was permanent while one has to move from temporary carvings to permanent salvation. The Rama Devara temple was the pivot of the mutt, he said.

The new sanctum sanctorum was an attempt to improve upon the contributions to the Mani Mutt by his predecessor, he said. It was heartening to note construction of Yaaga Shaale, Sopana Peetha etc., at the mutt, he added.

The seer expressed regret over the mysterious death of Krishnamurthy, a dentist from Badiyadka, near Kundapura and said the community should get united to become stronger.

Seva Samithi president Harakere Narayana Bhat, Havyaka Mahamandala Secretary Pidamale Nagaraja Bhat and others were present.

