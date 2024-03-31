ADVERTISEMENT

Santhosh Kumar Jha to be new CMD of Konkan Railway Corporation

March 31, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

An Indian Railway Traffic Services officer of 1992 batch, Mr. Jha has 28 years experience in Operations, Infrastructure Planning, and Business Development.

The Hindu Bureau

Santhosh Kumar Jha will take over as the Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, on April 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Santosh Kumar Jha, an Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS) officer of 1992 batch, will take the charge as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) on Monday, April 1.

An official communique from KRCL here said Mr. Jha was the Director (Operations and Commercial) with KRCL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways. He has done M.Sc. in Geology from Lucknow University and MBA in Marketing from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

Mr. Jha has 28 years experience in Operations, Infrastructure Planning, and Business Development. He had held positions of Head of Operations in major divisions of Railways and had led significant business units in the logistics sector.

His experience spans over 15 years in Commercial and Business Development roles in Railways and the Logistics sector. Mr. Jha’s expertise extends to handling Custom procedures, leading Training and Rajbhasha Divisions, and playing an important role in Strategic Planning. He has been instrumental in setting up Multi-Modal Logistic Hubs, Sidings, and Private Freight Terminals.

