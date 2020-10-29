Sangh Parivar to counsel people against revenge crime

Rajashekharananda Swami of Vajradehi Mutt speaking at a press meet in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and the Hindu Jagaran Vedike will jointly undertake counselling people who have a tendency to take revenge through use of criminal force in general, and particularly, the alleged associates of three persons who were recently murdered, so as to prevent revenge crimes in the region.

“It is sad to hear about the murders of Kishan Hegde (in Udupi), Sampath (in Sullia) and Surendra Bhandary (in Bantwal) as a result of financial dispute, their alleged association with the underworld, gang war and personal enmity. We have decided to act and stop any further murders of Hindu youths on account of revenge,” Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Mangaluru Divisional Secretary Sharan Pumpwell told reporters here on Wednesday.

Hindu Jagaran Vedike honorary State president Rajashekarananda Swami said that revenge killing is not a solution to a problem. Disputes should be solved amicably and under lawful means. “We will make an effort to reform such youths, involve them in the cause for the country and stop them from creating unrest in society,” he said.

If the issue is not addressed now, these youths would turn into dons and become a nemesis to society in the coming days. “The task on hand is challenging and a sensitive one. We are making a beginning,” he said.

The seer said that this work of reformation will not come in the way of the ongoing investigation in the three murders and other criminal cases registered in this connection.

While stating that there were no Sangh Parivar activists linked to the murders of Kishan Hegde and Surendra Bhandary, Mr. Pumpwell said that Sangh Parivar outfits would remove activists from their fold if they were found to be involved in criminal activities.