Retired botany professor Karnik of Udupi’s Poornaprajna College passes away

MANGALURU:

23 March 2021 12:28 IST

S.L. Karnik, who had served as a professor of botany, head of the department and the principal of Poornaprajna College, Udupi, died at Udupi on Tuesday. He is 81 and survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

A native of Sulse in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district, Late Prof. Karnik had served as the administrator of Poornaprajna Shikshana Pratishthana of Udupi Admar Mutt after his retirement from the college, said a communique from Udupi Pejawar Mutt.

An avid supporter of environment protection and conservation initiatives, the retired professor had also worked a lot towards protection of rich flora in the region. He was actively involved in the cow progeny protection initiatives of Sri Ramachandrapura Mutt.

Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha Swamiji and Sri Eshapriya Tirtha Swamiji of Paryaya Admar Mutt, Sri Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt, Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swamiji of Ramachandrapura Mutt, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat and others condoled the death of Prof. Karnik.

The mortal remains would be kept at his residence at 2nd Cross, VM Nagara, Doddanagudde in Udupi till 1 p.m. Later, it would be taken to his native village Sulse for cremation, the communique quoting family members said.