Restrictions during Id celebrations

MANGALURU

28 October 2020 01:12 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has banned public celebration of Id Milad festivities scheduled for October 29 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate K.V. Rajendra issued orders on this under the Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance on Tuesday.

A press release here said that processions and public gatherings in open places were banned during the celebrations. There will be no discourses during the day or night in mohallas, the Deputy Commissioner said. Celebrations inside masjids should be conducted after following COVID-19 guidelines, including using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that the use of public address system and digital sound system in public places was banned while everyone should compulsorily wear face covers. Mass prayers or discourses should not be organised in any open place, he added.

Advertising

Advertising