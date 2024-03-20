Respect religions and languages and it will end clashes: Nana Patekar

March 20, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Respecting each other’s religion and language helps to prevent clashes and fosters solidarity, said veteran actor Nana Patekar in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the six-day ‘Nehad Naiyege’ theatre festival at St. Aloysius College, the 74-year-old actor paused as he heard ‘azaan’ from a nearby masjid. “I was hearing azaan early in the morning in our village. It is so soothing. Once we start respecting each other’s religion, all our fights will end. It’s important. I make it a point to say this in the films I act,” he said. Emphasising on the need to respect languages, he said languages bring people closer and foster unity and solidarity.

Recollecting his long journey in theatre and cinema starting with his first theatrical enactment at the age of six, Mr. Patekar said it is on the stage that the actor pours out his emotions and feelings about events happening around.

“On stage, we can present our mind. We can openly say what we feel is not right,’ he said and added it was important to use a right language to express it. Unless the actor is content with varied experiences in life, he or she do not deserve to come on stage.

Turning his attention to fellow actor Prakash Raj sitting near the stage, Mr. Patekar asked Mr. Raj to make use of theatre to put out his feelings. “It is not necessary it will be successful. But theatre is a powerful medium in reaching out to people,” he said.

Mr. Patekar said he has continued to evolve as an actor with interactions with fellow theatre artists, farmers and other sections of society. “This helps in improving on your performance on stage,” he said. The veteran actor said he has so far not used glycerine to bring out tears. “I have experienced lots of ups, downs, humiliations and frustrations in life. Tears come out on their own,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Patekar inaugurated ‘passion and freedom’ photography exhibition by Government Higher Primary School headmaster Arvinda Kudla and photographer Vivek Gowda.

He also inaugurated an exhibition of paintings by Wilson Kiyar and students of Mahalasa School of Art. Drama ‘Bob Marley from Kodihalli’ directed by K. P. Lakshmana was staged by Jangama Collective theatre group at college’s LCRI auditorium.

