Remove names of Naribol brothers from FIR in murder case, say seers

Siddalinga Mahaswamy of Nelogi Virakta Math and others seers addressing a media conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

KALABURAGI

14 June 2021 09:04 IST

As many as 10 seers from different Lingayat maths in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district have come forward to condemn what they called “false implication” of Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, a BJP leader and former MLA from Jewargi, and his brother Basavaraj Patil Naribol in a murder case.

Siddalinga Mahaswamy of Nelogi Virakta Math, Rudramuni Shivacharya of Madivaleshwar Math in Kadakol, Shivananda Mahaswamy of Sonna Virakta Math, Mahanta Swamy of Jeratagi Virakta Math, Siddalinga Swamy of Yadrami Virakta Math, Abhinava Gurubasava Shivacharya of Ankalaga Hiremath, Sopananath Swamy of Trivikramananda Math of Gabbur, Siddabasava Kabir Swamy of Chigarahalli, Kenchabasava Shivacharya of Kolakur Hiremath and Basayya Swamy of Kattisangavi held a media conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday and demanded that the names of the Naribol brothers be removed from the First Information Report (FIR) in the murder case.

Hanamantha Kudligi, a resident of Kudligi village in Jewargi taluk and younger brother of a former Zilla Panchayat member Shantappa Kudligi, was murdered on June 8, 2021 and the Nariboli brothers are among the accused in the case.

