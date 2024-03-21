Ramakrishna Mission launches week-long Swachhata Janasamparka Abhiyan in Mangaluru

March 21, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Ramakrishna Mission on Thursday launched a seven-day Swachhata Janasamparka Abhiyan, which is a campaign to create awareness among people in 10 wards in the city on maintaining cleanliness in public places and segregation of waste at source.

The campaign inaugurated in the presence of Swami Jitakamananda, president, Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, at SDM College of Business Management will go on till March 27. The mission has planned to reach out to at least 5,000 people during the campaign.

Co-ordinator of the abhiyan Ranjan Bellarpady said that 250 student volunteers from five colleges in the city will visit houses and shops and personally meet people creating awareness during the campaign. They will request people to hand over waste to Mangaluru City Corporation’s garbage collectors by segregating it. They will also request the people to use the helpline of the corporation and the WhatsApp number of the civic body to get issues related to disposal of garbage addressed.

The helpline of the corporation is 0824-2220306 and 2220319 and the WhatsApp number is 9449007722.

Each of the five colleges will send 25 teams to the field. A team comprises two students. Each team will meet 40 houses or shops. Each team will record the name of the person it meets, phone number, and the area visited in the data sheet provided by the faculty co-ordinator. Each team should produce a minimum of 10 photos of persons and the area it visits. On completing the campaign, each student will be given a certificate by the mission, he said.

The colleges involved the campaign and the areas identified are SDM MBA College (M.G. Road, PVS Circle, City Centre); MAPS College (Kadri, Bunts Hostel, Ambedkar Circle); Swastika College (KSRTC bus stand at Bejai, Lady Hill, Urwa and Kottara), Govindadasa College (Surathkal); and A.J. Engineering College (State Bank of India bus terminus and Central Market).

Mr. Bellarpady said that the student volunteers will also distribute handbills to people.

