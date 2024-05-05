Rajendra Kumar elected IFFCO director again

May 05, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

M.N. Rajendra Kumar elected as IFFCO director unopposed for second term, promoting cooperative movement in agriculture

South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank President and Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation Director M.N. Rajendra Kumar was elected as one of the directors of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) Ltd., unopposed for the second time.

A release from SCDCC Bank in Mangaluru said, IFFCO has three director posts meant to be filled from directors of state cooperative marketing federations. Accordingly, Mr. Kumar from Karnataka, Valmiki Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh and P.P. Nagi Reddy from Andhra Pradesh were elected to the IFFCO board.

Established in 1967, farmers-owned IFFCO has a long and cherished history in the cooperative movement. Mr. Kumar’s second term election to the farmers cooperative has cheered the cooperatives in th coastal region, SCDCC Bank said. With 36,000 member cooperatives and producing 135 lakh tonnes of fertilizers, the IFFCO has emerged one of the largest cooperatives in the World.

The IFFCO has diversified into production of alternative fertilizers to reduce the production and utilisation of chemical fertilizers and has come out with Nano Urea and Nano DAP. In Karnataka alone, over 30 lakh bottles of Nano Urea were distributed to farmers thereby reducing consumption of 1.4 lakh tonne conventional Urea.

