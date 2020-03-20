Railways cancels many trains till April 1

mangaluru

20 March 2020 00:30 IST

Railways has cancelled some trains owing to low occupancy in view of the COVID-19 threat.

Train 22609 Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore Intercity Super Fast Express is fully cancelled from March 20 to March 31.

Train 22610 Coimbatore-Mangaluru Central Intercity Express has been cancelled from March 21 to April 1.

Advertising

Advertising

Train 16630 Mangaluru Central –Thiruvanananthapuram Malabar Express has been cancelled from March 20 to March 31.

Train 16629 Thiruvanananthapuram–Mangaluru Central Malabar Express has been cancelled from March 21 to April 1.

Train 12223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ernakulam Duronto Express has been cancelled on March 21, 24, 28 and on March 31.

Train 12224 Ernakulam – Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Duronto Express has been cancelled on March 22, 25, 29 and on April 1.

Train 10215 Madgaon Junction - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express stands cancelled on March 22 and 29.

Train 10216 Ernakulam Junction - Madgaon Junction Weekly Express has been cancelled on March 23 and 30.

Train 70103 / 70104 Pernem – Madgaon Junction Pernem DEMU Passenger (Except Sunday) has been cancelled from March 20 to March 31, Southern Railway and Konkan Railway releases said.