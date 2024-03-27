ADVERTISEMENT

Quadruple murder case: Charges framed against accused

March 27, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Police bringing murder accused Praveen Chougule to a district court in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udupi, Dinesh Hegde, on Wednesday framed charges against Praveen Arun Chougule in connection with murder of four persons in Nejar in Malpe police station limits in 2023.

Chougule was brought to the court from Bengaluru Central Prison by a team of Bengaluru City Armed Reserve personnel. The judge read out charges, which included murder of 46-year-old Haseena, her daughters Afnan, 23, Aynaz, 21, and son Asim, 12, on November 12, 2023. He was also charged of attempting to murder Haseena’s mother in law Hazeera. He was also charged of house trespass and of causing disappearance of evidence. Chougule denied the charges and sought trial.

Special Public Prosecutor Shivaprasad Alva filed objection to the bail application filed by Chougule under Section 439 of Criminal Procedure Code. The judge heard both sides on the bail application

He posted the case to March 30 for orders on the bail application. On the same day, the judge will hold pre-trial conference to discuss the conduct of the trial. Notice has been issued to the investigating officer/circle Inspector, Malpe, to attend the pre-trial conference.

