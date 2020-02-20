KCCI president Issac Vas speaking at a workshop on start-ups in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

20 February 2020 07:16 IST

MSNM Besant Institute of Postgraduate Studies on Wednesday organised a one-day workshop on start-ups in association with Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the college premises.

Inaugurating the workshop, KCCI president Issac Vas said that there were three types of entrepreneurs — those who do business solely for profit, those who believe in giving the best products and services to consumers and lastly, those who want to bring about change. “Entrepreneurs are dreamers who want to make a difference. To be an entrepreneur one should be brilliant and also crazy,” he said.

He advised the delegates to harbour high entrepreneurial vision. “The world is changing demographically and there is enough space for new entrants in business,” he said and added that “Profit is no longer the first objective. Today, moral capital and social obligations are considered to be of greater importance.”

The objective of the workshop was to enable the participants to understand the processes, challenges, risks and rewards involved in starting a new business. It also aimed to equip them with tools required to start their own business and to provide deep understanding on legal procedures required for start-ups.

About 90 delegates — from corporates, faculty members and students — attended the workshop. Women’s National Education Society president Kudpi Jagadish Shenoy and institute director Molly S. Chaudhuri and others were present.