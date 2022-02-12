Police take out route marches in Udupi district

Police conducting route march at Kaup in Udupi district on Friday, to instill courage in the minds of people amid the hijab row.

12 February 2022 00:35 IST

In view of maintaining law and order due to the row over dress code in colleges, the police took out route marches in some towns in Udupi district on Friday to instil courage in the minds of people.

The marches were conducted in Udupi city, Kaup, Karkala and Kundapur. The marches were to ensure that no commotion or any kind of face-off took place on the hijab issue. They were also to instil fear in the minds of trouble-mongers, the police said and added that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) officials have also arrived in Udupi to monitor the situation and to keep a vigil on the developments in view of the opening of schools on Monday.

A march in Udupi was taken out on various streets and strategic spots. More than 238 police personnel and about 50 police officers, including the Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddalingappa, took part in the route march.

The route march in Kaup was led by Kaup Circle Police Inspector Prakash. About 90 staff of three police stations, Kaup, Padubidri and Shirva, under the the Kaup Circle, took part in the march for about two-and-a-half km from Kaup town to Polipu Junction and back to Kaup Police Station.