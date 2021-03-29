Police arrest conman after professor pays ₹17 lakh for Vice-Chancellor post

MANGALURU

29 March 2021

Mangalore University professor M. Jayashankar accuses Prasad of failing to keep his promise

The Kankanady Town Police have arrested Prasad (40) on the charge of defrauding a Mangalore University professor of ₹17 lakh promising him to get the post of Vice-Chancellor of a university.

Professor in Microbiology M. Jayashanakar, who is also Director of College Development Council on the university’s Konaje campus, has lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.

Prof. Jayashankar has in his complaint said that he got to know Prasad through Vivek Acharya. The latter [Prasad] impressed upon him that he had close contacts with those in power. To bolster his claims, Prasad showed his pictures taken with many influential personalities. The accused promised to get the post of Vice-Chancellor of Raichur University to the complainant and demanded ₹30 lakh for the purpose.

The complainant said that he had paid ₹17 lakh to Prasad and issued three blank cheques for the balance amount. When Prasad failed to get the work done as promised, Prof. Jayashankar demanded that the money he paid be returned. However, the latter threatened him with dire consequences, the complainant said.

The Kankanady Town Police have registered cases under Sections 406, 417, 420 and 506 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Prasad, now a resident of Kudupu Katte, Kudupu. A communique from the police said that Prasad has cases registered against him in Mangaluru North and East Stations and a rowdy-sheet has been opened against him in the North and Kankanady Town police stations.

Sources said that Prasad was earlier associated with a few Hindu outfits. Later, he formed his own outfit named Rama Sene and has been its president.

Legal opinion

On being asked what action the university proposes against the professor for giving bribe, Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya told The Hindu that he was hearing the incident for the first time. “Giving bribe is also an offence and as per service rules, the employee has to be suspended.”

“I will seek legal opinion in the matter and decide about what action is to be taken,” Prof. Yadapadithaya said.