P.L. Dharma appointed as Mangalore University V-C

March 05, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

P.L. Dharma took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University in Mangaluru on Tuesday. He is the 10th V-C of the university.

Mr. Dharma, 62, is from the Political Science Department of the university and has teaching experience of 34 years. He has served in various capacities in the university, including as Director (Student Welfare), Registrar (Evaluation), Dean of Faculty of Arts and Chairman of Department of Political Science.

Mr. Dharma, who has a doctorate from Karnatak University Dharwad, has research experience of 23 years. His articles have been published in 33 research publications. He has guided eight PhD scholars and eight more scholars are currently working under him. He has served as examiner for Union Public Service Commission, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, Karnataka Public Service Commission and Odisha Public Service Commission.

The post of the Vice-Chancellor was vacant following the end of the term of P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya in June 2, 2023. The seniormost Dean from Faculty of Arts Jayaraj Amin served as acting Vice-Chancellor.

A search committee appointed by the State government submitted its panel of names to the government, which was forwarded to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The Governor issued notification on Tuesday appointing Mr. Dharma as the Vice-Chancellor.

