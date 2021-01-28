Pilot of ‘Visit Villages’ in Nenchar, Nalkur

Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu chairing a meeting of officials as part of preparations to launch ‘Hallige Nadeyiri Jilladhikarigale’, at the district office complex, Rajatadri, Manipal in Udupi on Wednesday.

28 January 2021 00:40 IST

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has asked Udupi district administration to launch the programme

The first of the pilot of “Hallige Nadeyiri Jilladhikarigale (Visit Villages, Deputy Commissioners)” programme of the State government will be held in Nenchar and Nalkur villages of Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district on Saturday.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has asked the district administration to launch the pilot as Udupi has shown the way in successfully disbursing oldage pension on the doorsteps of beneficiaries earlier.

Chairing a meeting regarding preparations for village visit in Udupi on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu said that the Deputy Commissioner and officials from the Revenue Department will visit the villages and address problems, if any, of residents.

He asked officials concerned to get applications from residents of the two villages regarding their issues with the Revenue Department by Thursday and take steps to address them. The Tahsildar, the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer and other officers should compulsorily attend the programme, he said. Mr. Prabhu said that the officials should ensure that RTCs in those villages are bereft of any shortcomings and tally with their boundaries. Steps should be taken to transfer Khatas of deceased land owners to their legal heirs. Officials should ensure genuine beneficiaries are availing themselves of pension under the government’s social security schemes while on-the-spot sanction should be given to beneficiaries who have been left out.

Officials should verify whether adequate space is available for crematorium/graveyard in the villages and reserve adequate land for government housing schemes. Removal of encroachment on government land, creating awareness about Aadhaar card, verification of electoral rolls, distribution of compensation for floods, verifying facilities at anganwadis and schools in the villages should also be undertaken. They should verify whether eligible people in the villages have BPL cards and take steps to remove ineligible persons from the BPL card list.

Meanwhile, residents of villages too should positively respond to the pilot programme. They should inform authorities about the death of elders in the family and get Khatas transferred to the next of kin of the deceased person. They should also inform the authorities the death of a social security pensioner and if anyone is obtaining pension even after the death of the beneficiary, the amount would be recovered from them.

While the Deputy Commissioner, the Deputy Director of Land Records, the Assistant Commissioner of the sub division and the Tahsildar of the taluk along with other officials will visit the identified village every third Saturday of the month, the Tahsildars of other taluks should visit identified villages in their limits along with officials to address issues, Mr. Prabhu said.

Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju and others were present.