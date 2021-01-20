MangaluruMANGALURU 20 January 2021 00:30 IST
Permission must to fly drones in city
To regulate the use of drones, the police have made it mandatory for all drone-users to take the permission of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) before using the gadget. In a press release, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that those flying drones without permission will be prosecuted. Flying of drones has been prohibited as per the guidelines of Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the city that has temples, educational institutions, international airport and other sensitive installations.
