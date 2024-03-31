Palakkad Division of Southern Railway achieves 100% electrification of its network

March 31, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway which manages the Mangaluru Railway Region achieved complete electrification of its network after the 65.12 broad gauge electrified single line between Shoranur Junction and Nilambur Road was inspected by senior Railway officials on Saturday, March 30 in Palakkad Division.

An official release here said the project, which uses a 25 kV, 50Hz A.C. single-phase power, represents a major development in the railway infrastructure of the Palakkad Division. Southern Railway’s principal chief electrical engineer (PCEE), A.K. Siddhartha, together with the Railway Electrification Chief Project director Sameer Dighe, Additional Divisional Railway Manager S. Jayakrishanan, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer Sandeep Joseph, and other officials inspected the completed electrification work.

With the completion of this milestone, the Palakkad Division is 100% electrified, demonstrating the Indian Railway’s dedication to sustainable railway growth. Executed at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore, the project will benefit the whole Division in future railway development. The project consists of a new Traction Substation at Melattur along with three new Sub Sectioning and Paralleling posts.

In addition, the electrified section satisfies sustainable development objectives by lowering emissions and having a smaller environmental effect than diesel traction.

While the Mangaluru Railway Region of Southern Railway and the adjoining Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., network from Thokur are completely electrified, the stretch between Mangaluru Junction and Hassan under the South Western Railway is yet to be completely electrified. Electrification work from Mangaluru Junction to Kabakaputtur is complete and the SWR has recently conducted the inspection. Electrification work from Kabakaputtur to Subrahmanya Road is under progress while work on the Ghat section, Subrahmanya Road to Sakleshpur, is being taken up.

